2017 Solheim Cup live blog: Matches deadlocked in Friday foursomes

The Solheim Cup is underway at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

We are tracking all of Friday's first-day action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-4 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m.)

• • •

Solheim Cup tracker

UPDATE NO. 14 (1:18 p.m. ET): The opening match started with a bang and ended with one.

Kerr and Thompson eagled the opening hole (a drivable par 4) to take a 1-up lead but Reid and Hull fought back and were 2 up with two to play. Kerr and Thompson then finished par-birdie to win both holes and halve the match!

Kerr drains a 12-footer (once again) to halve the match. Bookend drama! — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 18, 2017

"It was pretty much a you-know-what sandwich out there …" – Kerr on the scrappy golf in between the brilliant 1st and 18th for Team USA — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 18, 2017

UPDATE NO. 13 (12:54 p.m. ET): Europe has taken the lead.

UPDATE NO. 12 (12:02 p.m. ET): Carnage is starting to unfold at the Solheim Cup. We’re still all tied up. Euros lead 1 up in the first and third matches while the Americans are 1 up in matches No. 2 and 4. This is really, really close!

After such an incredible start to that lead match it turned into survival. Both sides winning with pars and halving with three-putts. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 18, 2017

UPDATE NO. 11 (11:15 a.m. ET): Your current leaderboard. Still deadlocked early here.

UPDATE NO. 10 (10:59 a.m. ET): We think they already are…

UPDATE NO. 9 (10:46 a.m. ET): Creamer makes ANOTHER long birdie putt. This one halves the hole again. Two long birdie putts from Creamer already in five holes and her team is still 1 down. Imagine where they’d be without her putting so far.

She made the team as an alternate, but @ThePCreamer is already rolling long ones! #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/9rsc1mFiSf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 18, 2017

UPDATE NO. 8 (10:23 a.m. ET): How A pretty noisy halve of the third hole, by the way, in the Creamer/Ernst vs. Nordqvist/Hall match. The Euros remain 1 up.

Anything you can do, I can do better! (or at least equal) Matching birdies for @ThePCreamer and @ANordqvist at the #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/ZdtRBYL7XY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 18, 2017

UPDATE NO. 7 (10:20 a.m. ET): How do we stand so far at the Solheim Cup? Here are the current scores. As you can see, U.S. leads one match, Europe leads one and two are all square. So we are absolutely deadlocked early.

UPDATE NO. 6 (10:10 a.m. ET): Because that Lexi 3-wood can’t get old…

UPDATE NO. 5 (9:48 a.m. ET): Every group is off! So far, the Americans lead two matches (Kerr/Thompson, 1 up thru 3 and Kang/Salas, 1 up thru 1) and another is All Square. The final match is on the first hole.

UPDATE NO. 4 (9:35 a.m. ET): Another group is off! This one is Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst vs. Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall.

UPDATE NO. 3 (9:30 a.m. ET): Lexi Thompson actually drove the first green with a 3-wood and she and Kerr won the first hole with an eagle. They are 1 up on Mel Reid and Charley Hull.

Put it on the board…. YES! @CKGolferChic wins the first hole for @SolheimCupUSA with this eagle putt. #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/97cZU9fEmc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 18, 2017

UPDATE NO. 2 (9:29 a.m. ET): Another group is off! Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas take on Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:15 a.m. ET): We’re off at the Solheim Cup! Remember, all foursomes pairings are right here.

• • •

