Live blog: 2017 Wyndham Championship, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, N.C., for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 2-4 p.m.); Golf Live Extra (Friday, 4-6 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
UPDATE NO. 1 (10:38 a.m. ET): Henrik Stenson, starting on No. 10, birdied Nos. 13 and 15 to reach 10 under and the solo lead. He has since bogeyed No. 18 to fall back to 9 under. That’s still tied for the lead, as Matt Every (opening 61) doesn’t tee off until the afternoon.
