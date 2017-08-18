Michelle Wie wears wrong outfit at Solheim Cup but wins anyway

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Michelle Wie looked like the rookie on Day 1 of the Solheim Cup when she turned up in the wrong outfit for four-ball play. Wie, in her fifth Solheim Cup, was blissfully unaware of the mishap until partner Danielle Kang pointed it out after play had finished.

“I went all day not knowing or noticing,” said Wie, who had on the outfit her teammates wore in morning foursomes. Wie, of course, sat out the opening session.

“Does that shock you?” asked Inkster laughing. “No, no it didn’t shock me at all either. But you know what, I’m kind of in that same boat, too. I usually wear the wrong hat or something.”

Wie and Kang defeated Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Madelene Sagstrom, 3 and 1, in the afternoon to help Team USA sweep a session for the first time in Solheim Cup history. The good friends will go out again Saturday morning in foursomes at 7:46 a.m. local (Central) time.

The Americans carry a 3-point lead into Day 2, matching their largest lead since 1998 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A proud Wie cautioned against focusing on anything other than tomorrow’s match.

“I think when you look too far into the future, you look too big picture,” she said. “I think that’s when things can get lost.”