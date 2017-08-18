Rory McIlroy to play in The Northern Trust next week

There is golf left on Rory McIlroy’s 2017 calendar, after all.

McIlory will play in next week’s FedEx Cup playoff opener, The Northern Trust, in Old Westbury, N.Y., in spite of his on-going injuries, The (UK) Telegraph reported Friday.

McIlory, No. 4 in the world, said Sunday he may not play again until next year because of the on-going injuries he’s dealt with this season. It started with a rib fracture at the start of the year which led to back issues.

However, after meeting with fitness adviser Steve McGregor in Belfast this week, the 28-year-old Northern Irishman has decided to play on and defend the FedEx crown, The Telegraph reported.

If McIlroy plays without further injury or aggravation next week, he’ll compete in the other three FedEx Cup playoff events. McIlroy’s pal, Harry Diamond, will continue to work his bag.

