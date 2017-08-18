Solheim Cup Friday four-ball pairings, tee times

The 2017 Solheim Cup began Friday morning at Des Moines Golf and Country Club with foursomes. The opening match (Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson vs. Mel Reid/Charley Hull) was halved, and the other three matches are still in progress.
But the afternoon four-ball pairings and tee times are out. Here they are:
• • •
Note: All times Eastern and subject to change depending on morning finishes
- 2:20 p.m.: Madelene Sagstrom/Jodi Ewart Shadoff (EUR) vs. Michelle Wie/Danielle Kang (U.S.)
- 2:35 p.m.: Carlota Ciganda/Emily Pedersen (EUR) vs. Angel Yin/Lizette Salas (U.S.)
- 2:50 p.m.: Florentyna Parker/Caroline Masson (EUR) vs. Brittany Lincicome/Brittany Lang (U.S.)
- 3:05 p.m.: Charley Hull/Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Stacy Lewis/Gerina Piller (U.S.)
