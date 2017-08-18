Solheim Cup Saturday foursomes pairings, tee times

The U.S. stormed through Des Moines Golf and Country Club Friday afternoon, turning a one-point deficit into a three-point lead heading into Saturday.

It’s a 5.5-2.5 cushion for the U.S. after the team completed a 4-0 slate in four-ball, pulling off its first session sweep in Solheim Cup history.

That is where we stand. Here are the matchups for Saturday morning foursomes.

Note: All times Eastern

Saturday morning foursomes tee times