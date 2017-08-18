Solheim Cup Saturday foursomes pairings, tee times

The U.S. stormed through Des Moines Golf and Country Club Friday afternoon, turning a one-point deficit into a three-point lead heading into Saturday.
It’s a 5.5-2.5 cushion for the U.S. after the team completed a 4-0 slate in four-ball, pulling off its first session sweep in Solheim Cup history.
That is where we stand. Here are the matchups for Saturday morning foursomes.
• • •
Note: All times Eastern
Saturday morning foursomes tee times
- 8:10 a.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Caroline Masson (EUR) vs. Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson (U.S.)
- 8:22 a.m.: Mel Reid/Emily Pedersen (EUR) vs. Paula Creamer/Austin Ernst (U.S.)
- 8:34 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist/Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Stacy Lewis/Gerina Piller (U.S.)
- 8:46 a.m.: Catriona Matthew/Karine Icher (EUR) vs. Michelle Wie/Danielle Kang (U.S.)
