Club: Tour Edge Exotics CBX fairway woods

Price: $349.99 with Project X HZRDUS or Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver graphite shaft and Lamkin Z5 grip

Specs: 3-wood (13.5 degrees), 3-wood (15 degrees), 4-wood (16.5 degrees) or 5-wood (18 degrees)

In-store date: Sept. 5

Goal

Intended for players who want to maximize distance off the tee and from the fairway, the CBX fairway woods are designed to be among the lowest-spinning fairway woods on the market.

Key features and technologies

Beta titanium face cup: To enlarge the ideal hitting area and protect ball speed on off-center hits, Tour Edge designed these fairway woods with an extremely thin cup face. Because the face is brazed to the stainless steel chassis behind the hitting area, the face can flex more efficiently at impact.

Carbon fiber sole: By designing the rear portion of the sole using carbon fiber, which is significantly lighter than stainless steel, Tour Edge shifted the center of gravity forward and up, which enhances ball speed while reducing spin. Tour Edge said that because the CBX fairway woods produce less backspin and sidespin, golfers can hit straighter shots.

Speed Ramp sole design: Several previously released Tour Edge fairway woods had a SlipStream sole that featured waves of metal running back from the leading edge. With the CBX fairway woods, Tour Edge updated the design to minimize ground contact, which should help golfers maintain speed through the hitting area.