VIDEO: Victor Dubuisson pulls off incredibly nonchalant concession, club throwaway

It’s good to hear from Victor Dubuisson again, although we wish it were under better circumstances.

The Frenchman was ranked 17th in the world by the end of 2014, but it’s been a gradual and continuous tumble down as he now sits at No. 169. He was eliminated Friday in the Round of 32 at the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play as well.

But the elusive Dubuisson did offer up a reminder of his cool approach even as he went down in Germany.

Dubuisson was 3 down in his Round-of-32 match to Alexander Knappe when the Frenchman hit a poor chip for his third at the par-5 12th. Duffed it, in fact. Still, it seemed like Dubuisson wasn’t out of the hole … and yet, he gave a casual concession sign to Knappe and then, even more nonchalantly, threw away his club and walked to the next tee.

Anybody else getting a Fred Couples vibe on that one? It may not have been his best moment, but Dubuisson looked so graceful in it.

Dubuisson would end up conceding the following hole a bit later and fall to Knappe, 5 and 4.

We miss the Frenchman’s gaudy short game, but it’s good to know that his special air of casualness remains in place.