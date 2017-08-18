Webb Simpson, Ryan Armour co-lead at Wyndham Championship

Here is a recap of the second round of the Wyndham Championship, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.:

LEADING: Another day, another leader with a 61 on the card, but this time he has company. Ryan Armour fires a 9-under 61 on Friday to take the lead, but he is matched by Webb Simpson thanks to a 63-64 slate for him. Armour, who lost to Tiger Woods in the 1993 U.S. Junior Amateur final, has barely made half of his cuts this season and sits 187th in the FedEx Cup standings. He likely needs a solo runner-up at least to make it into the top 125, continue his season and retain his PGA Tour card. Armour has never won on the PGA Tour; this is his 103rd start on the circuit.

Simpson, meanwhile, doesn’t have that hanging over his head (he’s 37th in the standings), but the four-time PGA Tour winner hasn’t captured a victory on the circuit since the 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. That’s a near four-year win drought. Simpson has professed love for the Wyndham, though, and did win here in 2011 for his first Tour title. Another one would bring a long-awaited fifth win.

CHASING: Henrik Stenson went out early Friday, which afforded him the clubhouse lead when he got in at 12 under (66 in the second round). But that didn’t hold up as low scores continued. Still he’s solo third and one back. Vaughn Taylor (66) and Ollie Schniederjans (63) are tied for fourth at 11 under. Hunter Mahan and Kevin Na are among those T-6 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: There’s no footage, but an albatross from Johnson Wagner of course is going to win this honor.

Again, no video, but here are the details.

QUOTABLE: “It’s fun to feel the nerves. You play to feel it, whatever ‘it’ is.” – Geoff Ogilvy, who entered the week No. 125 in the FedEx Cup standings

SHORT SHOTS: Another player at 10 under … Davis Love III! The 53-year-old won this event just two years ago and is now in line to be in contention for another. … Wagner shot 64 and is T-9 at 9 under. … As we noted above, the top 125 in FedEx Cup points after this event make the playoffs, and for a lot of these players that also means keeping a PGA Tour card. Sam Saunders drops six spots Friday but is still in good position to keep his PGA Tour card (he’s projected to move from 127th to 113th) after a 2-under 68 puts him 9 under and T-9 overall. … First-round leader Matt Every struggles to a 2-over 72 but is still in the top 20. Every is T-19 at 7 under. … Kevin Kisner shoots 67 to finish 4 under and make the cut. … The cut came in at 3 under, with Billy Horschel right on it. Bill Haas makes it through as well on the number thanks to a 64. … Among the bubble boys (those who entered between 121st and 130th in points), four missed the cut. Those would be Daniel Summerhays (124th), Cameron Tringale (126th), Ryan Palmer (128th) and Billy Hurley III (129th). The final three of those will certainly not make the playoffs, and Summerhays probably won’t either now. Hurley is the only one who still has his PGA Tour card for sure for 2017-18 (thanks to his 2016 win at the Quicken Loans National, a victory that garners a two-year exemption). The other three will have to hope the money list favors them and puts them in the top 125 (unless, for Summerhays, if he miraculously stays inside the top 125 in points). Otherwise, they’ll need to regain a PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour Finals.

UP NEXT: CBS will air third-round coverage from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.