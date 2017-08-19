VIDEO: Brittany Lang holes out for eagle at Solheim Cup

What to do when your playing partner starts with six straight birdies? How about hole out for eagle.

To say Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang are on fire to start Saturday afternoon four-ball at the Solheim Cup would still be an insult to their play. Lincicome began the round with six straight birdies to help lead the team to a 2-up advantage over Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda in the opening match of the session.

But Lang wasn’t going to let her partner have all the fun. Following the last of Lincicome’s six straight birdies, Lang found herself in the thick rough off the tee at the par-4 seventh at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

She was playing to a front pin, meaning Lang had little room to get the ball close. Then factor in little spin from the rough, which has been grueling by the way.

Yeah, a really hard shot. She holed it.

'Try beating that!' @BLangGolf holes out from deep for eagle at the #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/XHjPVoh6x3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 19, 2017

The Americans are now 3 up in this match, and what else can the Europeans have really done here so far? Yes, it’s four-ball, but 8 under through seven as a team is still an unconscious level of play.

All we know is, the Brittanys really came to play Saturday afternoon.