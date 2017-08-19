Henrik Stenson takes 54-hole lead at Wyndham Championship

Here is a recap of the third round of the Wyndham Championship, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.:

LEADING: Henrik Stenson hasn’t won since his astonishing Open Championship triumph last July. That might change Sunday. The Swede fired a 4-under 66 in the third round to move to 16 under and one ahead of the field. Stenson made eight birdies on the day, starting his round in topsy-turvy fashion with a birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie-double bogey stretch from Nos. 2-7. A bogey at No. 11 pushed him all the way back to even for the round, but he birdied Nos. 13-15 and 17 to move out in front. Stenson struggled earlier this year (missing three straight cuts at one point), but he has a T10-T26-T11-T17-T13 slate in his last five starts. He’s going for his sixth PGA Tour win, but this would make it 15 combined victories between the PGA and European tours.

CHASING: Webb Simpson (third-round 68), Kevin Na (65) and Ollie Schniederjans (66) are tied for second at 15 under. Simpson was a 36-hole co-leader. Johnson Wagner (65) is solo fifth at 14 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Ryan Moore, with this terrific hole-out eagle, finds himself T-15 at 10 under.

QUOTABLE: “All in all, still happy. … I’m right there.” – Webb Simpson

SHORT SHOTS: Davis Love III, 53, was tied for the lead Saturday at one point, but he stalled out late. Still, he’s only three back and T-6 at 13 under. He won this event two years ago and if he repeated the feat Sunday, it would make him the oldest winner in PGA Tour history. … Ryan Armour, the other 36-hole co-leader, drops to a tie for 11th at 11 under after a Saturday 72. … Hunter Mahan is also at 11 under. … First-round leader Matt Every is T-18 at 9 under after a third-round 68. … Kevin Kisner is T-43 at 6 under while Billy Horschel sits T-56 at 4 under. … Remember, the top 125 in FedEx Cup points after this week make the playoffs, and for many this is also vital to retaining a PGA Tour card. Zac Blair (120th to start the week) shoots a Saturday 73 to post an MDF. He currently projects to place 124th in FedEx Cup points and will have to wait it out. … David Hearn (No. 121) is T-70 at 2 under and currently projected in the 125th and final spot. Richy Werenski (No. 122) may do himself the greatest service as he’s currently T-6 and projected to rocket to No. 101. … Geoff Ogilvy, who entered at No. 125, is projected to move to No. 123 as he’s T-23 at 8 under. Sam Saunders and J.T. Poston are the ones who came in just outside the top 125 bubble who still have a shot to move back in. Saunders (T-33, 7 under) is currently projected to move from No. 127 to 126 and Poston (T-33, 7 under) is scheduled to move from No. 130 to 128. So they need big Sundays. … Wagner started the week at No. 141, but his solo fifth spot has him slated to jump to No. 115. What a clutch performance that would be if he has a strong Sunday.

UP NEXT: CBS will air final-round coverage from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.