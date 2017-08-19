VIDEO: Ollie Schniederjans employs one-handed finish on putt at Wyndham

There’s an endless stream of ways to putt, but that doesn’t mean a particularly peculiar method won’t catch other golfers’ eyes.

Ollie Schniederjans fired a 7-under 63 on Friday at the Wyndham Championship to move himself into contention (he’s currently two back heading into the weekend).

A former World Amateur No. 1, Schniederjans has usually sported a pretty conventional game. He has been the rare PGA Tour player to go without a hat, but that’s a unique fashion choice rather than something peculiar about his play.

But here’s something that really might capture your attention … Schniederjans employing a one-handed finish on a putt at the Wyndham Championship:

We've seen a lot of unique putting grips on TOUR. But a one handed finish? pic.twitter.com/XfdL7IWvwW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2017

OK, yeah that’s not something you see every day. We’re not the only ones jarred by this, either, as the tweet above shows.

To be clear, there’s of course nothing wrong with Schniederjans doing this (it’s within the rules and seems to work here, so to each his own). It’s just an extremely unusual method.

This is the only footage of Schniederjans putting this week, so it’s unclear if this was the sole occurrence of this method, he’s testing it out at times or he’s started using it full-time. (A couple of comments on the video point out this method can be a way to manage the yips, but there’s no evidence to this point that is in play here.)

Regardless, add it to the diverse pile of putting strokes the game of golf has seen. However the stroke may look and the comments it might garner, props to Schniederjans: He isn’t afraid to experiment in the unconventional.