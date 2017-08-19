Live blog: 2017 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, N.C., for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
• • •
Wyndham Championship tracker
UPDATE NO. 1 (2 p.m. ET): Johnson Wagner. Wow.
A day after making albatross, Wagner holes out his opening approach for eagle to move to 11 under and within two. Co-leaders Simpson and Armour will tee off soon.
• • •
