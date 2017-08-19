Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2017 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, N.C., for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Wyndham Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (2 p.m. ET): Johnson Wagner. Wow.

A day after making albatross, Wagner holes out his opening approach for eagle to move to 11 under and within two. Co-leaders Simpson and Armour will tee off soon.

