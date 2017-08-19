VIDEO: Rory McIlroy impressionist gives hilarious list of criteria for next caddie

Rory McIlroy is in the market for a new longterm caddie, and his list of demands is … interesting.

Well, the demands of a McIlroy impressionist are. Steven Connolly put together a video dubbing over what McIlroy said in a recent press conference regarding a future caddie with his own impression of McIlroy.

In this terrific parody, Connolly used that dub to make it seem like McIlroy was offering bizarre criteria about his next longterm bag toter.

McIlroy recently split with J.P. Fitzgerald, and if this were McIlroy’s actual criteria for the longterm replacement … some might balk at following in Fitzgerald’s footsteps:

Some key insights from “Rory” in this video on what a caddie needs to do to keep him happy:

“No. 1, don’t ever call me Rory. When I’m playing golf, everyone knows my name is ‘Rocky.’ “

“Other simple things like never look me in the eye, especially while I’m talking to you. Just look away or look down.”

“If I tell you a joke on the golf course, I expect you to laugh. I tell jokes for a laugh, and if I don’t get a laugh then I’m just telling a story. And I don’t like stories, I like jokes.”

McIlroy returns to action next week at The Northern Trust. Make sure to give “Rocky” a shout!