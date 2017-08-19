Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Solheim Cup Saturday four-ball pairings, tee times

The Saturday morning foursomes session yielded no change in the U.S.’ margin, as the Americans still lead by three points (7.5-4.5).

That makes the afternoon four-ball all the more intriguing, as this session could determine if the Europeans have a chance heading into Sunday.

Without further ado, the pairings and tee times for the afternoon four-ball at Des Moines Golf and Country Club:

• • •

Saturday afternoon four-ball tee times

Note: All times Eastern

  • 1:10 p.m.: Mel Reid/Carolta Ciganda (EUR) vs. Brittany Lang/Brittany Lincicome (U.S.)
  • 1:25 p.m.: Anna Nordqvist/Jodi Ewart Shadoff (EUR) vs. Lizette Salas/Angel Yin (U.S.)
  • 1:40 p.m.: Karine Icher/Madelene Sagstrom (EUR) vs. Paula Creamer/Austin Ernst (U.S.)
  • 1:55 p.m.: Catriona Matthew/Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson (U.S.)

