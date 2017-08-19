Solheim Cup Sunday singles pairings, tee times

The U.S. leads 10.5-5.5 heading into Sunday singles at the Solheim Cup. That’s a commanding five-point margin that no team has ever lost in this event. But the Americans made history with an incredible, record-setting four-point comeback on Sunday in 2015, so we’ll see…

Anyway, Sunday singles await at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Tee times have been moved up two hours due to inclement weather. Here’s the full Sunday slate:

• • •

Sunday singles tee times

Note: All times Eastern