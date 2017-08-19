Doug Ghim grabs elusive Masters invite with U.S. Amateur semifinal victory

LOS ANGELES – Three years ago, Doug Ghim was 1 up through 35 holes on Byron Meth in the final of the 2014 U.S. Amateur Public Links at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan. Never had Ghim been in a tournament with so much on the line – an exemption into U.S. Open sectional qualifying, a likely invitation to the Masters and the honor of becoming the final Public Links champion.

“I did a really good job of not thinking about everything that was on the line,” Ghim said. “I did kind of blow it, though, on the last hole. It was just pure inexperience. I wasn’t nervous, but I was just so amped up; I’ve never been that amped up before, so when I got to the tee (on the 36th hole) before I knew it the club was at the top of my backswing and I was like, ‘Wait, I have to hit this?’

“And then all of a sudden it just went straight right.”

Ghim’s ball ended up on the driving range, out of bounds. Then on the first extra hole, he fanned a 3-wood into the hazard. Instead of Ghim, it was Meth receiving all the spoils.

“I’ve never been in this position before,” Ghim said shortly after that tough loss. “Next time I’ll be ready.”

Fast forward to Saturday at historic Riviera Country Club. Ghim, a rising senior at Texas, was playing Vanderbilt junior Theo Humphrey in the semifinals of the 117th U.S. Amateur with the winner earning exemptions into both the U.S. Open and the Masters.

Needing to make a 6-footer for par on the 17th hole to close out his match, Ghim struggled to calm himself.

“I was just trying to feel my hands,” Ghim said. “I’m sure it was visible I was trying to calm myself down. So many thoughts in your head are going at that moment.”

Visions of the Public Links flashed before his eyes. But Ghim and his caddie, dad Jeff, both studied the putt and picked an aiming spot. It was the same one.

“Doug, we don’t want to go to the next hole. We have to finish it here,” Jeff Ghim told his son. “Wrap it up. Finish it. Daddy hungry, let’s go.”

Doug took a deep breath and rolled his ball right over that spot, his ball finding the bottom of the cup for a 2-and-1 victory. Redemption.

“Masters! Masters!” Jeff Ghim cried as he embraced his son.

Said Doug, who coincidentally picked out his black Masters hat to wear on Saturday: “When that putt on 17 dropped it was the first thing that popped in my head: we’re going to the Masters.”

First, though, Ghim has a U.S. Amateur title to play for. It’s a championship that Ghim has dreamed of winning since he was a little kid hitting balls in a makeshift hitting bay in the Ghims’ backyard in Arlington Heights, Ill.

However, he must first go through Doc Redman, who has had similar dreams. The Clemson sophomore beat Virginia Tech junior Mark Lawrence Jr., 1 up, in the other semifinal.

The 20-year-old Lawrence, ranked 386th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, won the first hole, but by the time he stepped on the sixth tee, he was 2 down. Even with Lawrence’s putter coming alive, Redman fought to keep an advantage.

Finally, Lawrence got the match back to all square, draining an eagle putt on the 17th. But after he hit his approach shot long on the 18th hole and ran his birdie putt nearly off the front of the green, Redman calmly two-putted from the front fringe to seal the win.

“Just happened to go my way and I won,” said Redman, 19, who is ranked 70th in the WAGR and is now a strong candidate to make the U.S. Walker Cup team.

Ghim, ranked seventh in the world and already a lock to make that Walker Cup squad, was down in his match early, too, as Humphrey took a 1-up lead with par at the second hole.

From there, the two standouts traded blows. Ghim made a nice up-and-down with a putter from behind the fifth green to halve that hole. On the par-3 sixth, Ghim birdied to take a 1-up lead of his own. At the par-4 seventh, Humphrey made a great up-and-down from a near-impossible spot.

And at the drivable par-4 eighth, Ghim delivered the most spectacular of those blows by holing a pitch for eagle to go 2 up.

“I hit it and hit just the spot I was looking at,” Ghim said. “I knew it was going to have a good chance to be close. I saw it kick on a good lie, and then my dad was on the top of the hill just yelling.”

Ghim seized the momentum, and won Nos. 11 and 12 to take a 4-up lead. But Humphrey clawed back, winning both par 3s on the back nine, Nos. 14 and 16. But on 17, the 21-year-old Humphrey, ranked 42nd in the world, hit his tee ball right and was forced to lay up. He did find the green with a nice third shot, but his birdie miss left the door open for Ghim.

Thanks to great shot making and clutch putting, Doug Ghim is headed to Sunday's #USAmateur final, earning him @Lexus Performance of the Day. pic.twitter.com/GmpeptsCAs — USGA (@USGA) August 19, 2017

Ghim has attended the Masters twice and has played Augusta National three times with his Texas teammates. During one of his visits to play, Ghim toured the Crow’s Nest, where amateurs typically stay during the tournament.

“It was kind of like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be in here,'” Ghim said.

And at the 2015 Masters, the one he was so close to playing, Ghim attended the Monday practice round. He had to take an exam that morning, but joined his teammates later in the day. He’ll never forget the first group he saw.

“I remember stepping up there, it was the eighth tee, and I see Rory and I see Spieth, and I walk up and J.P. (Hebert, Texas’ assistant coach) goes, ‘Oh, no,'” Ghim recalled.

“I look and the last name was Meth. … Then I get to the range to avoid all that mess, and the first person I see walk on to the tee is Byron Meth, and the rest of my teammates are like, ‘Let’s go have lunch. We got to get you away from this guy.'”

Jeff Ghim said his son took his APL loss surprisingly well. The day after the defeat, the Ghim family made the 11-hour trek from Kansas back to Chicago, playing and singing music in the car and stopping to eat, picnic-style.

“He bit his lip and said, ‘Dad, we almost did it, but what can you do?’” said Jeff, who still brings up the tournament for motivation. (Susan Ghim even wore a Sand Creek Station hat on Saturday.)

Said Doug: “The difficult part was knowing that I could have walked out on the fairway of Augusta with my father, and that was kind of basically taken away from me.”

When Doug was in middle school, he used to tell his dad that if he qualified for the Masters that Jeff would get to caddie and also hit a shot in the Par 3 Contest.

Now, after vanquishing the demons from three years ago, Doug Ghim will finally get to fulfill that promise.