2017 Walker Cup: Team USA roster, capsules

LOS ANGELES – The 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team is set.

The U.S. Golf Association announced Sunday evening the 10 players that will represent the U.S. in the Sept. 9-10 matches at Los Angeles Country Club. Included on the team: U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman; Doug Ghim, the runner-up at Riviera; NCAA individual champion Braden Thornberry; and Maverick McNealy, who is the only player on the team with past Walker Cup experience.

The U.S. leads the overall series, 35-9-1, but lost 16.5-9.5 two years ago at Royal Lytham.

“I think we need to have a bit more of an edge this year,” McNealy said. “It comes down to willpower when you need to hit that fairway or make that last putt. I think defending our home turf and wanting to get that Cup back will be huge motivators for the team this year.”

Here is a closer look at the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team members:

Cameron Champ

Sacramento, Calif. (Texas A&M)

Age: 22

WAGR: 7

Buzz: After making the cut at the U.S. Open (T-32), Champ was medalist at the North and South Amateur, won the Trans-Miss Amateur, finished second at the Pacific Coast Amateur and made the semifinals of the Western Amateur.

Doug Ghim

Arlington Heights, Ill. (Texas)

Age: 21

WAGR: 7

Buzz: Placed fourth at the Northeast Amateur before winning Pacific Coast Amateur and finishing runner-up at U.S. Amateur.

Stewart Hagestad

Newport Beach, Calif. (mid-amateur)

Age: 26

WAGR: 38

Buzz: The 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion tied for 36th at the Masters, where he was low amateur. Also qualified for the U.S. Open, tied for 13th at the Irish Open and was T-10 at the Trans-Miss Amateur.

Maverick McNealy

Portola Valley, Calif. (Stanford)

Age: 21

WAGR: 2

Buzz: Lost in the Round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur, but made two PGA Tour cuts this summer and played in two majors (U.S. Open, British Open). Played on 2015 U.S. Walker Cup team.

Collin Morikawa

La Canada Flintridge, Calif. (Cal)

Age: 20

WAGR: 6

Buzz: Won Northeast Amateur and was runner-up at the Sunnehanna Amateur and Trans-Miss Amateur. Made the Round of 16 at Riviera.

Doc Redman

Raleigh, N.C. (Clemson)

Age: 19

WAGR: 70

Buzz: U.S. Amateur winner, runner-up at Western Amateur, and also posted top 10s at the Northeast Amateur and Southern Amateur.

Scottie Scheffler

Dallas (Texas)

Age: 21

WAGR: 52

Buzz: Low amateur at the U.S. Open, where he was T-27, and T-3 at the NCAA Championship. Won the U.S. Junior in 2013.

Braden Thornberry

Olive Brand, Miss. (Ole Miss)

Age: 20

WAGR: 3

Buzz: Wins this year include NCAA Championship, Jones Cup and Sunnehanna Amateur. Was also T-4 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and made the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur.

Norman Xiong

Canyon Lake, Calif. (Oregon)

Age: 18

WAGR: 9

Buzz: Won Western Amateur after also capturing medalist honors at Skokie Country Club. Finished second in stroke play at U.S. Amateur before falling in the Round of 64.

Will Zalatoris

Plano, Texas (Wake Forest)

Age: 21

WAGR: 10

Buzz: Third at the Pacific Coast Amateur, T-10 at the Trans-Miss Amateur and made the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur. Won the U.S. Junior in 2014.