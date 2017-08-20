Golfweek 2017 Senior National Match Play results

Saturday, Aug. 19

First Round Results

Senior Division

(17) Gary Robinson def. (16) Jim Hegarty, 6 and 4

(8) Kevin Macy def. (25) Dennis Smith 4 and 2

(9) Mike Arnold def. (24) George Adams, 5 and 3

(4) Steve Humphrey def. (29) Jeff Sheak, 6 and 5

(20) Mark Nickerson def. (13) Randy King, 2 and 1

(13) Scott Smith def. (28) Richard Hunt, 7 and 5

(12) Vance Antoniou def. (21) Mark Boedicker, 2 and 1

(18) Mac McGee def. (15) Darrell Lanier

(7) Michael Wharton-Palmer def. (26) Brad Mosing, 2 and 1

(10) Dave Maddox def. (23) Bill Sibbic, 3 and 2

(3) Jack Hall def. (30) Mark McKenna, 4 and 3

(14) Keith Waters def. (19) Steve Sterrett, 1 up

(6) John Fritz def. (27) Ben Thibeaux Jr., 4 and 2

(11) Dale Porter def. (22) Gary Tuttle, 2 up

Super Senior Division

(16) Fred Clark def. (17) Robert Shelton, 1 up

(9) Pete McDade def. Joe Eubank

(13) Ed Pierce def. (20) George Ackerman, 1 up

(21) John Casstevens def. (12) Jody Vasquez, 2 and 1

(15) Rick Kline def. (18) Lynn Wessman, 2 and 1

(10) John Osborne def. (23) Michael McBride, 6 and 4

(14) Gordon Willins def. (19) Don Jeanes, 3 and 2

(11) Ron Eilers def. (22) Craig Campbell, 7 and 5

Legend Division

(1) George Washburn def. (16) Nick Cioe, 9 and 8

(9) Don Kuehn def. (8) Jared Long, 3 and 2

(13) Wayne Gardner def. (4) Gus Kozina, 8 and 6

(5) Walt Martin def. (12) Randolph Russell, 2 and 1

(2) Joe Pavoni def. (15) Michael Budlong, 4 and 3

(7) Gary Shimmin def. (10) Yancey Ford, 2 and 1

(3) Edward Craig def. (14) Mack Clapp, 1 up

(6) Bill Engel def. (11) Jack Mahan, 2 and 1

• • •

Second Round Results

Senior Division

Robinson def. (1) Jim Starnes, 7 and 6

Macy def. Arnold, 2 up

Nickerson def. Humphrey, 1 up

Smith def. Antoniou, 3 and 1

McGee def. (2) Steve Hudson, 22 Holes

Wharton-Palmer def. Maddox, 4 and 3

Hall def. Waters, 5 and 4

Fritz def. Porter, 2 and 1

Super Senior Division

(1) Gary Kirwan def. Clark, 1 up

McDade def. (8) Jim de Leon, 2 and 1

(4) Berger Warner def. Pierce, 3 and 2

(5) Mike Jackson Sr. def. Casstevens

Kline def. (2) Pete Allen, 3 and 2

(7) Wyatt Meyer def. Osborne, 2 and 1

(3) Evan Long def. Willins, 2 and 1

(6) Neil Spitalny def. Eilers, 3 and 2

Legend Divison

Washburn def. Kuehn, 2 and 1

Martin def. Gardner, 2 and 1

Shimmin def. Pavoni, 5 and 4

Craig def. Engel, 5 and 3