VIDEO: Lexi Thompson holes out for eagle in Solheim Cup singles

If Lexi Thompson were to someone turn this opening Sunday singles match … oh would this be a day for her to remember.

Thompson got off to a miserable start Sunday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, losing the first four holes of her match against Anna Nordqvist. But she is climbing back…

A birdie at 10 moved Thompson to 3 down and she won the 11th despite Nordqvist being in close for birdie. That’s because Thompson holed her third-shot approach for eagle!

Thompson is still 2 down, and the Americans are still likely to not need her point to win the Solheim Cup, but this would be an incredible turnaround against Nordqvist (who is 3-0 this week) no matter the context around it.

