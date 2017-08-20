VIDEO: Lexi Thompson plays 7-hole stretch in 8 under in epic Solheim Cup comeback

Golf has rarely ever looked this easy.

Lexi Thompson appeared ready to lose the opening singles match Sunday at the Solheim Cup, which was truly no big deal as the Americans entered Sunday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club with a 5-point cushion and Thompson had already done plenty in amassing a 2-0-1 record for the week.

Anna Nordqvist won the first four holes and was 4 up through nine and it seemed like that was that.

But Captain Juli Inkster and Assistant Captain Nancy Lopez gave Thompson a pep talk in the middle of the round, and then Thompson went berserk.

Scorching hot doesn’t do this stretch justice. Thompson would start her back nine birdie-eagle-par-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie to rocket from 4 down to 1 up. It was almost like watching a video game, the golf was at that high of a level.

Think about that: 8 under in a seven-hole stretch … in the pressure-packed Solheim Cup when she absolutely needed it.

Truly stunning stuff. We don’t have footage of the entire seven-hole stretch, but here are the best snippets we could find.

Thompson won the 10th with her birdie, but it really started to turn when she holed out for eagle to take the par-5 11th and move 2 down.

.@Lexi has trailed all day, but she's giving it everything she has in her comeback effort! #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/TShTSKnv4m — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2017

Here’s a drive she hammered at the par-4 13th, which she would birdie to move to 1 down.

A beautiful birdie putt at No. 14 to halve the hole and stay 1 down.

When you were 4 down about an hour ago… @Lexi has cut it to just 1DN to @ANordqvist thru 14. #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/kyzGB2KrTM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2017

And then the apex of the match for Thompson … an incredible side-winding eagle putt to square it up and a beautiful birdie to take a 1-up lead with two to play.

.@Lexi for the lead…. GOT IT! 8-under in her last 7 holes to retake the lead with 2 to play. #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/Myg9H1VkGz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2017

Nordqvist somehow did not fold. Both bogeyed 17 but the Swede stuffed it at 18 to win that hole with a birdie and halve the match.

The crowd is giving it up for @lexi on the 18th green #SolheimCup2017 pic.twitter.com/U9az3z0bID — Solheim Cup USA🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) August 20, 2017

It’s fitting it ended in a halve, though, and we think Thompson will still take it after the deficit she faced.

By the way, here’s some more highlights. This reel includes Thompson’s approach at 13.

Afterward Thompson said it “had to be the weirdest round of golf I’ve ever played.”

The weirdest … well, there’s a certain final round at the ANA Inspiration that might have been stranger. But this was maybe the most stunning display of golf Thompson has ever produced.

A match for the ages.