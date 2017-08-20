Lily May Humphries, 15, wins British Girls Amateur championship

England’s Lily May Humphries would have expected a harder battle to win the biggest championship of her young career.

She hardly had to break sweat.

The 15-year-old is the new British Girls Amateur champion after defeating Norway’s Emilie Overas at Enville Golf in Staffordshire, England in what was scheduled to be an 18-hole final.

Humphries only needed 13 holes. That’s how long it took for her to rack up a 7 and 5 win, but then she set a torrid pace the Norwegian couldn’t match.

The first four holes went the English girl’s way thanks to birdies at the first and third holes, and Overas mistakes at the second and fourth holes.

“It feels so good”, said Humphreys, winner of this year’s European Young Masters.

“I played so well this afternoon and didn’t miss a putt. I was six-under-par through thirteen holes so I guess that’s pretty difficult to beat. I didn’t feel the pressure, I just went out to play my best.

“This win means so much. I have so much confidence after this win and can’t wait to get my hands on the trophy. We had lots of fantastic support too, it couldn’t have been much better. This is the best I’ve ever played to win a tournament.”

She receives an exemption into Final Qualifying for next year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open as a result.