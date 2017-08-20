Live blog: 2017 Solheim Cup, Sunday singles

The Solheim Cup concludes Sunday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club with 12 singles matches. The U.S. enters the day leading 10.5-5.5. Can the Americans close out on home soil?

We are tracking all of the Sunday action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Solheim Cup tracker

UPDATE No. 10 (12:40 p.m. ET): Every single match is off. As we said, so far Euros look really good. They would win this session by three points if everything remained as it was. But U.S. would still win Solheim Cup in that scenario, and still a long way to go.

Nordqvist is 3-0 this week and pummeling Lexi Thompson in opening match. The Swede won the first four holes and after falling to 3 up birdied the ninth to make the turn at 4 up.

UPDATE No. 9 (12:25 p.m. ET): Do the Europeans have a chance? So far, yes!

Still a ton needs to happen in their favor, but they lead five matches while the U.S. is only up in two. Essentially, they can’t lose any of these leads and they need pretty much any all square matches to turn their way.

UPDATE No. 8 (12:10 p.m. ET): Most but not all matches are off so far. In the early stages here, Euros have slight upperhand in the session, but they’re going to need a lot more than this to make up a five-point deficit.

The U.S. already has sizable leads in matches Nos. 3 and 4, which is BIG. If Euros can someone how turn those, then they might have a chance.

UPDATE No. 7 (12:03 p.m. ET): Georgia Hall chips in for eagle at the fifth, and that moves her to 1 down after Creamer was 2 up through three in this second match.

Easiest way to win a hole in match play? Chip in for eagle like @georgiahall96 just did! #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/VxplPjykes — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2017

UPDATE No. 6 (11:59 a.m. ET): The opening match is an early blowout. Nordqvist won the first four holes of this one against Thompson. Lexi has since won the fifth to move 3 down, but that’s still a lot of trouble early.

Match 17:@Lexi wins her first hole of the match to cut @ANordqvist's lead to 3UP thru 5. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#SolheimCup2017 — #SolheimCup2017 🇺🇸🇪🇺 (@LPGA) August 20, 2017

UPDATE No. 5 (11:49 a.m. ET): Cristie Kerr walks in a birdie putt at the fourth to move 2 up in the third match. Kerr is still killing it this week.

You knew she wouldn't miss putts for very long! @CKGolferChic now 2UP thru 4. #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/FFcsGGdQuH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 20, 2017

UPDATE No. 4 (11:20 a.m. ET): Paula Creamer has opened up a 2-up lead through three holes over Georgia Hall in the second match. with Norqvist pummeling Thompson early (3 up through three), it’s big for Creamer to thrive in the No. 2 spot.

UPDATE No. 3 (10:59 a.m. ET): This may be the feistiest match of the day.

Cristie Kerr vs. Mel Reid are off in singles match No. 3. LET’S GO.

UPDATE No. 2 (10:55 a.m. ET): Two singles matches have gotten through the first hole and so far it’s a wash.

Anna Nordqvist has jumped on Lexi Thompson in the opener, as the Swede is 2 up through two. But Paula Creamer wins the first hole against Georgia Hall to go 1 up in that match. So one Euro lead, one American lead.

UPDATE No. 1 (10:28 a.m. ET): The first singles tee time is about ready to go. We’ve collected some of the morning’s happenings below, as well as a link to all tee times.

Brittany Lang's brother's wife, @KTEkey, is in labor so he flew home. Best wishes! Veteran caddie John Killeen is filling in. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 20, 2017

.@TobyKeithMusic on the first tee. They should have him sing the walk-up song for @Brittany1golf pic.twitter.com/4t61pnLvai — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 20, 2017

