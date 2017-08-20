VIDEO: Martin Flores makes hole-in-one to possibly keep PGA Tour card

Talk about hitting a big shot when you need it.

Martin Flores entered this week’s Wyndham Championship 139th in FedEx Cup points and was desperate to do something special.

The top 125 in FedEx Cup points after this event make it to the playoffs. But missing the postseason isn’t as big a deal as the other factor at play here: those who finish outside the top 125 in points and the money list after this week could see their PGA Tour card lost.

Flores fit into that category as he only had full status for 2016-17 (thanks to a top-25 finish on the 2016 Web.com Tour money list). Fail to get in the top 125 this week in PGA Tour points or money (he entered 145th in that category), and Flores would lose his card and be off to Web.com Tour Finals to try to get it back.

That likely won’t be necessary now.

Flores was 12 under for the tournament Sunday when he reached Sedgefield Country Club’s par-3 16th. He was in need of a good finish to squeak into the top 125 by week’s end.

He got just what he was looking for (and then some) with this incredibly well-timed hole-in-one.

What a time to make an ACE! This hole-in-one may get Flores into the #FedExCup Playoffs!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2qpM0oUNW5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2017

As the graphic showed, Flores moved to a projection of 123rd in FedEx Cup points after that ace.

He proceeded to birdie 18 for a 7-under 63, and what a clutch one that was. Flores is in the clubhouse at 15 under and T-6, and he currently projects to finish the week 119th in FedEx Cup points.

The course has yielded many red numbers this week, so it’s likely Flores will drop a couple of spots on the leaderboard before all play finishes. But even with that, he should still finish in the top 125 and have his PGA Tour card for 2017-18 as well as earn a spot in the playoffs.

Whatever happens here, one of the most clutch aces and finishes we’ve seen in recent memory.