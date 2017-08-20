Pedro Lencart follows in Sergio Garcia's footsteps with British Boys Amateur title

Pedro Lencart has joined Sergio Garcia in the history books by winning the British Boys Amateur Championship. Lencart becomes the first player since Garcia to add the Boys Amateur to the Junior Open Championship, which Lencart won last year.

The 17-year-old defeated defending champion Falko Hanisch 5&4 at Nairn. The German was bidding to become the first player since J. Lindsay in 1930 to defend the title.

Lencart began the second half of the 36-hole final with a six-hole lead after making nine birdies in the morning session. Hanisch, who triumphed at Muirfield last year, gave himself a modicum of hope when he birdied the 19th hole to reduce the deficit to five, but he was really just trying to make the score respectable. Taking Lencart to the 32nd hole helped in that task.

“I’m really happy,” Lencart said. “It has been a long week. It was really tough on these courses and in this weather but I am really happy with the way I handled it.

“It was a good start. I played really well, especially on the back nine. I made a lot of birdies – it was good to start like that because Falko played well the second 18. It was tough to keep tying holes and keep staying at that level.”

Lencart now gains an exemption into the next year’s Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen and Murcar Links, and gains an exemption into Final Qualifying for the 147th Open Champion.