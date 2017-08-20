Henrik Stenson wins Wyndham Championship with final-round 64

Henrik Stenson shot 4-under 64 Sunday to win the Wyndham Championship by one stroke over Ollie Schniederjans at 22-under 258 for the week.
Stenson made three consecutive birdies down the stretch, including a 10-footer for birdie at the par-3 16th and a 27-foot birdie make at the par-4 17th. Schniederjans also went on a tear toward the end with birdies on three of the final four holes, including a 40-footer for birdie at 17.
It’s the first victory for Stenson since the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon.
UPDATE No. 4 (5:10 p.m. ET): Henrik Stenson now co-leads with Ollie Schniederjans at 19 under. Stenson has four holes left and Schniederjans has three, so we’re looking at a solid finish here. Kevin Na is two shots back at 17 under after a pair of bogeys on the back nine.
UPDATE NO. 3 (4:10 p.m. ET): Kevin Na is the solo leader with eight holes to play.
Na is 19 under overall and in the lead by one over Ollie Schniederjans and Henrik Stenson.
UPDATE NO. 2 (3:05 p.m. ET): Martin Flores make a hole-in-one at 16 and that might be enough to secure his PGA Tour card for 2017-18!
UPDATE NO. 1 (2:40 p.m. ET): We’re underway in the final round and Kevin Na has caught Henrik Stenson.
