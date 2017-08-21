Item: Bridgestone Tour B golf balls

Price: $44.99/dozen

Specs: Three-piece premium balls with urethane covers

In-store date: Oct. 2

Goal

The new Tour B X, Tour XS, Tour B RX and Tour B RXS are designed to give low- and mid-handicap golfers the ideal blend of distance, feel and spin based on swing type, preferences and needs.

Key features and technologies

Each of the Tour B balls has a cover design that features a dimple within each dimple. Bridgestone said the manufacturing process in creating this unique pattern has been improved, so the inner dimples help the Tour B balls achieve more thrust and distance off the tee. The outer dimples promote a shallower angle of descent, which should lead to more roll in the fairways. The balls also are more aerodynamically efficient through the air.

The key to understanding the new Tour B balls, which replace Bridgestone’s premium B330 family, is realizing that each ball has been made to ideally suit a specific golfer.

Tour B X: Made for low-handicap golfers who want distance and accuracy, this is the firmest-feeling ball in the line and replaces the B330. It has an 85 compression and the firmest-feeling urethane cover of the four balls.

Tour B XS: Low-handicap players whose second priority is enhanced feel, after more distance, are the target group for the Tour B XS. It has a softer urethane cover than the Tour X and a lower compression (75), so it should feel softer.

Tour B RX: For golfers who want to increase distance and accuracy and who think the Tour B X ball – with its 85 compression – is too firm, and who swing slightly slower, Bridgestone offers the Tour B RX. This 66-compression ball has a different 338 Dual Dimple pattern than the Tour B X, and it was engineered to provide more performance off the tee at slower clubhead speeds. It has a softer urethane cover than the X ball.

Tour B RXS: This ball is for better players who love soft feel and who swing too slowly to get the performance they need from the Tour B XS. It has the lowest compression (64), provides lots of greenside control spin and enhances feel.