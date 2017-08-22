Club: TaylorMade P730 irons

Price: $1,399 (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips.

Specs: Forged using 1025 carbon steel

In-store date: Nov. 1

Goal

The P730 aims to be TaylorMade’s newest flagship muscleback blade for accomplished golfers who demand feel and control.

The Scoop

The P730 is made for the game’s best players. Rory McIlroy had these irons in his bag at TPC Sawgrass when he announced he had signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, and Justin Rose has played them since July. They have an extremely thin topline, virtually no offset and the shortest blade length of any TaylorMade iron.

“There are some guys on Tour, and it’s literally just a small handful of guys, our best guys like DJ (Dustin Johnson), Rory and Justin Rose, who just want the most workable club possible,” said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s senior director of product creation for irons. “That means a very low inertia club with a very low MOI. The center of gravity is very close to the shaft. It’s almost like a surgeon’s scalpel.”

TaylorMade’s design team was tasked to make a club that looked like the Tour Preferred MB that was released in 2014, which Dustin Johnson has played, while subtly making it play better on shots hit high and low in the face. They designed a channel in the back of the 1025 carbon steel head that runs from the heel to the toe. It is created during the forging process and then is milled to create the ideal depth and to give it a better look.

By removing weight from that area, a larger percentage of the head’s overall weight is concentrated low in the face, which increases the moment of inertia along the vertical plane.

“It doesn’t add any heel-toe forgiveness,” Bystedt said. “It does not make the club any less workable, but it does help if you miss it just slightly high or low in the face.”