Rory McIlroy’s first home run at Yankee Stadium … well, it came off the face off a 6-iron.

McIlroy was in Bronx, N.Y., to help promote The Northern Trust, the FedEx Cup playoff opener that begins Thursday at Glen Oaks, and announce a donation to St. Jude by FedEx and PGA Tour.

He’s no Aaron Judge, but hey, who is?

Honoured to be a part of @fedex's @stjude donation announcement today with the @PGATOUR! Perfect way to start the #FedExCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/wIKXLpF0ay — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 22, 2017