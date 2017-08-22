Vineyard Vines' Tossed Embroidery Breaker Pants

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Vineyard Vines brand ambassador Russell Knox debuted the company’s new performance golf pant at this month’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The Tossed Embroidery Breaker Pants, which retail for $125 and are available online and at select Vineyard Vines locations, are fit for mobility and enhanced with quick-drying, lightweight fabric.

Some features include a curtain waistband, slash pockets and back button-through pockets.

The most notable feature, though, are the birdies, eagles and albatrosses embroidered all over the pants. A little inspiration, perhaps?

Like these pants? Vineyard Vines has others, too, including the Printed Tonal Palm Links Pants ($98.50), Links Pants ($98.50) and Fairway Tech Pants ($125).

