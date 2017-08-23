Fantasy golf expert picks: The Northern Trust 2017

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s FedEx Cup Playoffs opener, The Northern Trust? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Rickie Fowler. Liked the way he finished off the PGA Championship, so he has some momentum. He didn’t get a major this season, so now he’ll take aim at the next best thing. Also like: Henrik Stenson, who can ride a hot streak quite well. And Jason Day. He seems to really get up for events in the New York/New Jersey area.

Henrik Stenson, who can ride a hot streak quite well. And Jason Day. He seems to really get up for events in the New York/New Jersey area. Sleeper: Richy Werenski. Three top-20 finishes in last four starts to make his way into the playoffs, including a playoff loss at Barracuda. He’s a New England kid who’d love to get to TPC Boston next week and needs to play well to do it.

Richy Werenski. Three top-20 finishes in last four starts to make his way into the playoffs, including a playoff loss at Barracuda. He’s a New England kid who’d love to get to TPC Boston next week and needs to play well to do it. DraftKings bargain: Kevin Na ($6,800). Strange year for Na, but he played quite nicely at Wyndham last week (T-4) and he’s always a solid bet to make the cut. Also like Branden Grace, Mr. Major 62, at $6,900.

Kevin Na ($6,800). Strange year for Na, but he played quite nicely at Wyndham last week (T-4) and he’s always a solid bet to make the cut. Also like Branden Grace, Mr. Major 62, at $6,900. Fade: Si Woo Kim. A terrific young player, but he’s injured so often that you never do know when you can count on him. He’s made 27 starts and finished only 10 events, and his status for the upcoming Presidents Cup remains questionable.

Brentley Romine

Jason Day. Slow start to the season, but liked what I saw at the PGA, except for the 18th hole on that Saturday, of course. Also like: Paul Casey. Hasn’t finished worse than 26th since Bay Hill. Just hasn’t gotten a victory yet.

Paul Casey. Hasn’t finished worse than 26th since Bay Hill. Just hasn’t gotten a victory yet. Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans. Runner-up at Wyndham gives him confidence and he typically puts good weeks together.

Ollie Schniederjans. Runner-up at Wyndham gives him confidence and he typically puts good weeks together. DraftKings bargain: Gary Woodland ($7,000). Gaining momentum after what has been mostly a trying season. Has a Presidents Cup spot to play for, too.

Gary Woodland ($7,000). Gaining momentum after what has been mostly a trying season. Has a Presidents Cup spot to play for, too. Fade: Justin Rose. Hasn’t finished better than 54th in almost two months.

Kevin Casey

Jason Day. If not for a baffling decision at Quail Hollow’s 18th in the third round, Day would’ve been contending for PGA. Seems to have finally regained his mojo in rough year, and while Glen Oaks is hosting for first time, his T2-WIN-T4 slate in his last three appearances at this event should still inspire even more confidence. Also like: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka. The winners of the year’s middle two majors are attractive options this week. Spieth’s PGA performance wasn’t fantastic but it’s tough to believe he won’t make noise right away after his stunning back-to-back wins this summer. Koepka has experienced no U.S. Open hangover, as his worst finish since then is T-17. A refreshed Brooks – who’s played just three times since Erin Hills – is a dangerous Brooks.

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka. The winners of the year’s middle two majors are attractive options this week. Spieth’s PGA performance wasn’t fantastic but it’s tough to believe he won’t make noise right away after his stunning back-to-back wins this summer. Koepka has experienced no U.S. Open hangover, as his worst finish since then is T-17. A refreshed Brooks – who’s played just three times since Erin Hills – is a dangerous Brooks. Sleeper: Byeong Hun An. A total flyer here. Missed two of his last three cuts and hasn’t had a top-10 finish since May. He’s been really tough to figure out this year but just have a feeling that with his talent a big performance is coming soon. Maybe not the most scientific approach here, but I said I liked Justin Thomas at the PGA because of a gut feeling despite him going MC-MC-MC-T28 prior to the event, and look how that turned out…

Byeong Hun An. A total flyer here. Missed two of his last three cuts and hasn’t had a top-10 finish since May. He’s been really tough to figure out this year but just have a feeling that with his talent a big performance is coming soon. Maybe not the most scientific approach here, but I said I liked Justin Thomas at the PGA because of a gut feeling despite him going MC-MC-MC-T28 prior to the event, and look how that turned out… DraftKings bargain: Gary Woodland ($7,000). Playing sneaky good golf (top 25 at PGA and top 5 at Canadian Open) and extra motivated for a big performance to secure a Presidents Cup spot as the clock ticks down.

Gary Woodland ($7,000). Playing sneaky good golf (top 25 at PGA and top 5 at Canadian Open) and extra motivated for a big performance to secure a Presidents Cup spot as the clock ticks down. Fade: Justin Rose. It would be fitting for Rose to come out and have a big week when I fade him, considering he’s fallen flat multiple times when I’ve picked him to win this year. If I continue to be dead wrong on him, so be it. But Rose enters having looked totally uncomfortable in his last three starts.

