Rory McIlroy not convinced Floyd Mayweather will beat Conor McGregor

Rory McIlroy is a massive boxing fan. So it’s no surprise that he’s excited for Saturday’s fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

While many are predicting a decisive Mayweather victory on Saturday night in Las Vegas, McIlroy isn’t so sure.

“Certainly that’s all I’ve done is follow the build up to this thing,” McIlroy said. “Now that I’m off Twitter and social media, all I do is watch YouTube videos of Conor McGregor. I’m intrigued. He talks a good game. If you just listen to his press conferences and what he says, you would think that this guy, he’s the one with the 50-0 boxing record. (Mayweather is 49-0 with 26 knockouts.)

“It’s amazing. I’m a big admirer of him. He talks about visualization and the law of attraction and all this stuff that he believes in it and he vocalizes it, and he has the courage to say what he thinks. I’m a believer in that stuff, and I’m a big advocate of that. And some of the stuff he does wouldn’t be my cup of tea, but he believes 100 percent in himself and he believes he’s going to go out there on Saturday night and shock the world.”

McIlroy said he’s interested to see how the fight plays out. McGregor is 21-3 in his MMA career, but this will be his first professional boxing fight.

“I just fear that they do all this trash-talking and they go behind the scenes and they are having a laugh and thinking: I can’t believe we are talking all this public for a ride,” McIlroy said. “We are all buying into it and they are like, can you believe these people believe this. I just hope it doesn’t turn into it and I hope it’s not in any way fixed.”

McIlroy then posed a crazy theoretical question.

“It’s amazing, like we were talking about, imagine McGregor knocks him out in the first couple of rounds. They would get even more for the rematch. The rematch would be even bigger,” McIlroy said. “I just don’t know what that zero on Mayweather’s record is worth, and that’s the thing. That’s his legacy. If he goes down and lies down for 10 seconds at some point in that, you know, is that worth making an extra few 100 million? That’s sort of up to him.”

McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, has met McGregor, and says the Irishman from Crumlin, near Dublin, is a different person out of the spotlight.

“Personally very humble,” McIlroy said. “He’s a showman. He does all this stuff for the cameras. Behind the scenes, he wants to be a shrewd businessman. He’s made a lot of money. He will make a lot of money. I guess looking from him, he’s loving being a dad, all that sort of stuff. He wants to provide for his family. He comes from a tough area in Dublin and he doesn’t forget where he came from. I think he’s a big role model for a lot of people back home, as well. I think that’s why he’s got so much support.”