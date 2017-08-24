Adam Scott's wife gives birth to second child

Adam Scott and his wife, Marie Kojzar, have added onto their family, as multiple outlets have confirmed their second child has been born.

This one is a baby boy named Byron, who now joins the family that also includes 2-year-old sister, Bo Vera.

Welcome to the world baby Byron…a son for golfer Adam Scott and wife Marie @PGAofAustralia @GolfAust — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) August 24, 2017

The couple had been expecting the child on Aug. 19, a due date that prompted Scott to say that he won’t be playing in the first two FedEx Cup playoff events (this week’s The Northern Trust, and next week’s Dell Technologies Championship). He’s indeed not competing at The Northern Trust and it remains quite unlikely that he’ll show up at the Dell Technologies Championship.

With Scott 66th in the FedEx Cup standings and only the top 70 advancing to the third event (the BMW Championship), he might miss the whole playoffs then as he would be likely to drop out of the top 70 by the end of the Dell Technologies Championship if he doesn’t play.

Scott had already warned about the impending birth leading to a possible break until the Presidents Cup, and that appears the likely scenario now.

But the 37-year-old Aussie now has a son. So whatever schedule noise there is here is well in the background. Congrats to the happy couple!