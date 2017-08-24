Entering Web.com Tour regular-season finale, Beau Hossler holds 25th spot on money list

Beau Hossler was in Los Angeles last Sunday to watch former Texas teammate Doug Ghim compete in the final match of the U.S. Amateur at Riviera.

This week, the 22-year-old pro from Mission Viejo, Calif., is in North Plains, Ore., trying to secure his PGA Tour card for next season.

Hossler is 25th on the Web.com Tour money list entering this week’s WinCo Foods Portland Open, the regular-season finale for the Web.com Tour. After this week, the top 25 players on the tour’s money list will earn PGA Tour cards for the 2017-18 season.

“I’m playing against guys who have basically competed in 20-25 tournaments and I’ve played, like, (10),” Hossler told the PGA Tour’s Adam Stanley earlier this week. “For me to have a chance to get my card is obviously great, and if you were to tell me (earlier this year) I would have an opportunity to get my card, great, and also to have an opportunity to get my card in the Finals … that’s pretty good. Especially coming from no status.”

Hossler entered the season with no status, but finished second at the Air Capital Classic in June while playing on a sponsor exemption. Less than a month later, Hossler added another runner-up showing, at the Lecom Health Challenge. In his 10 starts this season on the Web.com Tour, Hossler has missed just one cut and earned $154,966, $6,257 ahead of Rob Oppenheim, who is 26th on the money list.

After this week’s event in Portland, the regular-season money leader (currently Andrew Landry) will be fully exempt for next season on the PGA Tour. Nos. 2-25 will have cards, but can improve their status for next season via the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. The top 75 on the money list will all play in the Finals, where 25 more PGA Tour cards are up for grabs.