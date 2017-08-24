In 500th Euro Tour start, Thomas Bjorn serenaded during Round 1 of Made in Denmark

Two Englishman and an Australian share the lead in the $2.1 million Made in Denmark tournament, but the opening day belonged to the country’s most decorated golfer.

Take a bow, Thomas Bjorn.

Actually, Bjorn took several bows. Not in celebration of his opening 2-over 73 – there was little to celebrate about that number – but in recognition of reaching a very important European Tour milestone.

Bjorn is playing in his 500th European Tour event,

The 2018 European Ryder Cup captain was hailed as he played the par-3 16th hole at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farso. Thousands of fans wore Thomas Bjorn masks and players and caddies surrounded the hole to sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, Bjorn’s favorite football team. Craig Connelly, Martin Kaymer’s caddie, led the rendition.

The voice of an angel 😇… pic.twitter.com/Ukq5w9BV8a — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 24, 2017

“It’s difficult to put into words really,” the 15-time European Tour winner said.

“I kind of feel like shooting 100 or shooting 60 wouldn’t really have mattered. It was all about being out there today and sharing a moment with golf fans in this country who have done so much for me and always been there for me.

“It’s a very special day for me and I’m just really happy I got to live this moment on Tour.

“A lot of good things have happened to me in golf but this is probably one of the better moments I’ve ever had.

“I’m not sure I want to see that many faces of myself in the future again!

“I can’t describe enough how nice people have been to me this week. It just shows a bit about what this Tour is – we’re a big family and when big moments come for certain players, we’re all there to support and now it’s my turn.

“It was just a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

It was a pretty good day for Englishmen Steve Webster and Matt Wallace, and Wade Ormsby of Australia. They shot matching 7-under-par 64s to share the lead. Ormsby finished fifth in last week’s Fiji International and rode that form into the opening round.

“It wasn’t terribly easy out there,” Ormsby said. “The wind was getting around a bit.

“I just got it going early, got to four under and then got a little bit of momentum through the start of my second nine and all of a sudden I was seven under.”

Webster was the only one of the trio who didn’t make a bogey. The 42-year-old does not have a full European Tour card this season after placing 142nd on the money list last year. He is bouncing between the main tour and European Challenge Tour. He’s earned approximately $30,000 on the former and just over $5,000 on the latter. First prize this week is worth just over $350,000 and a two-year exemption. The two-time winner would settle for that.

So would Wallace, but his card is secure for next year after winning the Portuguese Open in May. However, winning this week would give him a European Tour exemption until the end of the 2019 season.

Bjorn has no worries about his European Tour future. He just wants to improve on his open round to prove he’s worthy of joining the 500 club.