Jackson Rivera, top-ranked golfer in 2021 class, commits to USC

Jackson Rivera knew where he was going to college before he knew where he was going to high school.

Rivera, a 14-year-old freshman at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, committed to USC in July, picking the Trojans over UCLA, Texas and Florida.

“I chose USC because they have been one of the top golf programs in the last decade,” Rivera told Golfweek. “Watching Coach (Chris) Zambri work with his players made me really want to be part of his team. It felt like the right place for me as soon as I stepped on campus. I also wanted to stay close to my swing coach, Chris Mayson, because he has really helped me develop my game to the next level.”

Rivera won the AJGA KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational and the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational this year. He’s the top-ranked golfer in the Class of 2021, according to Golfweek.