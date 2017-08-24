Joaquin Niemann wins 2017 Mark H. McCormack Medal

Joaquin Niemann’s memorable and impressive 2017 continues.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old Chilean was awarded the Mark H. McCormack Medal for finishing the summer as the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“I am very honored to receive the prestigious 2017 Mark H. McCormack medal,” said Niemann, the first player from South America to win the McCormack Medal since its inception in 2007. “Thank you to the USGA and The R&A for this important award.”

Niemann finished runner-up at the Latin America Amateur in January to start what would be a year of multiple victories. Niemann won three pro events in Chile, the AJGA TaylorMade-adidas Golf Junior at Innisbrook, the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and the AJGA Sergio Garcia Junior.

He also qualified for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and tied for 29th at the Greenbrier Classic, and was a quarterfinalist at the Western Amateur. At the 2017 U.S. Amateur, Niemann made match play before losing to Braden Thornberry in the Round of 64.

For winning the McCormack Medal, Niemann receives exemptions into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and 2018 British Open at Carnoustie.

He must remain an amateur to use those exemptions, though. And Niemann has expressed plans to turn pro soon. He was committed to South Florida, but could not complete a test requirement to join the Bulls this fall, and told Golfweek at Riviera that he likely wouldn’t take the exam again and instead turn his focus on just playing golf.