Live blog: The Northern Trust, Round 1

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, as the PGA Tour makes it’s first of four stops in this season-ending series at the Northern Trust. First-round action has commenced at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.
We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
The Northern Trust tracker
UPDATE NO. 1 (11:58 a.m. ET): The playoffs are underway. Justin Thomas is still as entertaining as ever. He’s even par through 14 in his round, as is Jordan Spieth.
Scott Brown (4-under 66), is tied for the lead with Russell Henley (through 13).
