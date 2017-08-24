Titleist 718 AP1 irons

Club: Titleist 718 AP1

Price: $999 (8 clubs) with True Temper AMT Red S300 steel shafts; $1,199 with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei Red AMC graphite shafts

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel bodies with strategically positioned tungsten. Hollow-bodied long irons (4, 5) blend into cavity-back mid- and short irons

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

The company has updated its largest and most forgiving iron to give it more distance and make it easier to play.

The Scoop

The newest version of the club has several technologies designed to make it the most forgiving and user-friendly iron the company has ever made.

Each club features a body cast from 17-4 stainless steel that is attached to a very thin, 17-4 stainless steel face plate (2 millimeters thick). While the previous generation of AP1 irons were all cavity backs, the 718 AP1 4- and 5-irons are hollow, which allows the face to flex more at impact and generate more ball speed. The 6-iron through pitching wedge have a 360-degree cavity-back design that expands the sweet spot and helps protect ball speed on off-center hits while also providing more feel.

To boost forgiveness and increase stability, tungsten was added to the toe of the 4-7 irons. The amount varies by club, but an average of 57.6 grams was used to offset the weight of the hosel and move the ideal hitting position into the middle of the face. It also lowered the center of gravity, which results in a higher launch angle.

Titleist said these enhancements help the 718 AP1 generate 2.6 mph more ball speed and 5.8 yards more carry distance compared to the previous version of the AP1.

This club was made to appeal to mid- and higher-handicap players, so engineers gave it a thicker topline than other Titleist irons, with more offset and a pre-worn leading edge that should help the 718 AP1 work through turf more effectively and help golfers with a step swing avoid digging.