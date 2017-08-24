Titleist 718 AP2 irons

Club: Titleist 718 AP2

Price: $1,299 (8 clubs) with True Temper AMT Tour White steel shafts

Specs: Forged SUP 10 and 1025 stainless steel body with high-density tungsten

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

One of the most-played irons on the PGA Tour, Titleist looked to improve the ball speed and launch angle of the AP2 long irons and raise their moment of inertia while maintaining the compact blade length and looks.

The Scoop

To make the 718 AP2 more forgiving, Titleist engineers replaced the stainless steel caps that encased the tungsten weights with tungsten-nickel-infused caps, a change that pushes more weight to the perimeter of the heads in the 3- through 7-iron.

“Replacing the caps with tungsten also allowed us to move the CG (center of gravity) more into the center,” said Marni Ines, Titleist’s director of research and development for irons. “That was a significant change for the long iron design, but a goal was to help maximize ball speed across the face. Toe-hit shots will increase in ball speed a little, and heel-hit shots may go down a little, but overall, it’s faster and more consistent across the whole area. That results in more consistency.”

There is an average of 57.4 grams of internally positioned tungsten divided between the heel and toe of each 718 AP2, which increases the MOI and lets the AP2s resist twisting on offcenter hits. It also helps lower the center of gravity and encourages a higher launch angle.

To get more ball speed out of the long irons (3-6), Titleist attached a SUP 10 stainless steel (a Japanese spring steel) face plate that thickens from 1.8 millimeters at the top to just 2.1 millimeters at the bottom. The thin face flexes more easily at impact to create more ball speed. The 7-iron has a face plate that is 3 millimeters thick and forged from 1025 stainless steel, while the 8-iron through PW have a solid, forged 1025 carbon steel face to optimize feel and control.

To enhance turf interaction and help aggressive players avoid digging, Titleist designed the leading edge of the AP2 with more pre-wear. It softens the edge and makes it slide through the turf more easily.