Titleist 718 AP3 irons

Club: Titleist 718 AP3

Price: $1,299 (8 clubs) with True Temper AMT Tour White steel shafts

Specs: Forged SUP 10 and 1025 stainless steel body with high-density tungsten

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

With the newest addition to the AP family, Titleist engineers are trying to combine the distance and forgiveness of the AP1 irons with the looks of the AP2.

The Scoop

Think of this new iron from Titleist as the answer to a first-grade math problem: 1 + 2 = 3.

The all-new 718 AP3 long and mid-irons (3-7) were designed with a cast 17-4 stainless steel body with an unsupported 455 stainless steel face that is just 2.1 millimeters thick. Because the bodies are hollow (as with the 718 T-MB irons) and the faces wrap under the leading edge and extend into the sole, the hitting area is free to flex much more efficiently at impact. As a result, the AP3 long and mid-irons produce more distance.

“This iron has a more progressive design that even the T-MB irons,” said Marni Ines, Titleist’s director of research and development for irons. “So, philosophically, we are using the blade length to give players more forgiveness and more performance. The long irons have the longest blade lengths and transition down to compact short irons.”

The combination of long irons with slightly longer blade-lengths and an average of 84 grams of tungsten strategically added to the heel and toe creates more perimeter weighting and a lower center of gravity. This should make it easier for players at all levels to hit higher-flying, faster-stopping shots and make the AP3 irons more resistant to twisting on offcenter hits.

However, while the AP3 is larger than the AP2, it’s not all that much larger. The AP3 4-iron is just 3 millimeters longer in blade length than the AP2, so better players who are looking for more distance might be surprised at how much they like the sight of the AP3 at address.

For these reasons, several Titleist staff players such as Adam Scott and Jimmy Walker added AP3 long irons to their bags at PGA Tour events this summer.

The AP3 short irons feature a cast 17-4 stainless steel body and face insert, while the pitching wedge and gap wedge are both solid 17-4 stainless steel castings. They should give players a distance boost but are designed to provide more feel and precision for shots into greens.