Titleist 718 CB irons

Club: Titleist 718 CB

Price: $1,299 (8 clubs) with Project X LZ steel shafts

Specs: Forged from 1025 carbon steel with a 17-4 stainless steel face, the body is infused with tungsten.

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

Titleist aims to maximize long-iron ball speed and launch conditions and enhance MOI while maintaining feel in a better-player’s cavity-back iron.

The Scoop

Titleist’s 718 MB irons may be the classic-looking muscleback blades along the lines that many talented golfers aspire to use, but the 718 CB irons are more likely a better fit for most elite club players and amateurs. At address they offer the thin topline and minimal offset that accomplished players prefer, and there are a few hidden technological features that make the 718 CB more playable than a true blade iron.

The 718 CB has a body forged from 1025 stainless steel and features a 17-4 stainless steel face plate that is just 2.1 millimeters thick. To make the irons more playable without making them larger, Titleist borrowed an idea from another iron in its lineup.

“The technologies that were born in the AP2 are now being migrated into this CB design,” said Marni Ines, Titleist’s director of research and development for irons. By that he means the addition of tungsten, with an average of 74.8 grams divided between the heel and toe of the 2-iron through 7-iron.

“The challenge was that we were using steel on the outside (of previous CB irons), and we really would have loved to put tungsten out where those caps are, so we had to figure out a way to do that,” Ines said.

Titleist engineers accomplished their goal by blending nickel with a less-dense tungsten. As a result, stability is increased and the moment of inertia is elevated while keeping the blade length short. That makes the 718 CB a more playable option for golfers who prefer the look of classic irons.

The 8-iron through pitching wedge are forged using one piece of 1025 carbon steel and feature the same cavity-back design as the longer irons, but there is no tungsten added to those clubs.