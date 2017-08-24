Titleist 718 MB irons

Club: Titleist 718 MB

Price: $1,299 with Project X steel shafts

Specs: Forged from 1025 carbon steel

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

With Titleist’s newest muscleback blade, the company is subtly updating a classic iron for players who demand the ultimate in control.

The Scoop

Marni Ines, Titleist’s director of research and development for irons, put it best when talking about this updated muscleback: “There’s no nonsense here. This is a one-piece, 1025 (carbon steel) true forging.”

Based on the feedback Titleist received from PGA Tour players Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and others, very few changes were made to this club. It is designed for elite golfers who have repeatable swings and who want the ultimate in feel and shot-shaping performance. Low-handicap players who want forgiveness or added distance should explore the 718 CB or the 718 AP2, because the 718 MB was not created to meet those expectations.

“I have told PGA Tour players that there is a level of feedback that is different from a muscleback and an AP2,” Ines said.

Thomas switched into the 718 MB irons after they were made available to players on the PGA Tour in June and used them to win the 2017 PGA Championship. Rafa Cabrera Bello and Webb Simpson also switched into the clubs.

Like past MB irons, the 718 model has an extremely thin topline, a narrow sole and almost no offset.