Titleist 718 T-MB irons

Club: Titleist 718 T-MB

Price: $1,999 (8 clubs) with Project X PXi steel shafts

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel bodies, SUP-10 stainless steel and 17-4 faces, high-density tungsten in heel and toe of long irons

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

With the second generation T-MB, Titleist wanted to increase long-iron ball speed, optimize launch and spin conditions, and maximize moment of inertia while keeping the club’s appearance ideal for better players.

The Scoop

With the success of the original T-MB irons (Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Jimmy Walker each typically carry at least one), Titleist showed good players that it could make a club that provided more distance and still look like a club low-handicap golfers and pros would want to hit. Two years after the release of the 716 T-MB, Titleist is using exotic materials and a new design feature to boost distance and stability.

“The key difference (from the original T-MB) is this face design that we have,” said Marni Ines, Titleist’s director of research and development for irons. “We are calling it an L-face because a cross section looks like an L.”

While golfers can’t see it, the SUP-10 stainless steel face that is attached to the cast, 17-4 stainless body wraps under the leading edge and into the sole. Ines said that not only enlarges the sweetspot of this hollow-bodied iron, it allows the hitting surface to flex much more efficiently, especially on shots hit low in the face. That should help produce more ball speed and distance.

The 718 T-MB has the same blade length and nearly identical face shape as the 718 AP2 irons, but the T-MB 2- through 7-iron have an average of more than 91 grams of tungsten positioned in the heel and toe to boost perimeter weighting and stability. That’s about 34 grams more than the AP2.

All the 718 T-MB irons have a leading edge that is more rounded than the previous T-MB irons, so they should work through the turf more easily.

In the short irons (8-PW), the 718 T-MB irons feature a 17-4 stainless steel insert and cast 17-4 bodies. Tungsten was added only to the toe of the 8- and 9-irons.

While most better players would love to be able to hit the ball farther with more forgiveness, if an iron does not look right, they won’t play it. With a relatively thin topline, subtle offset and compact head, the 718 T-MB still has the clean appearance that single-digit golfers tend to prefer.