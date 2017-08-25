Defending Champ Florida Southern No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

The defending champs are still on top as Florida Southern enters the season No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.

The Mocs earned nine first-place votes, two more than No. 2 West Florida (which finished the 2016-17 regular season ranked first). Lynn, ranked fourth, was the only other team to garner first-place votes with two.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.

Here’s the full preseason poll:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAA Championship finish 1 Florida Southern (9) 429 Champion 2 West Florida (7) 417 Semifinals 3 Barry 396 Quarterfinals 4 Lynn (2) 384 Runner-up 5 Florida Tech 366 Quarterfinals 6 Newberry 298 Quarterfinals 7 North Alabama 270 9 8 California Baptist 246 10 9 Cal State-Monterey Bay 244 10 10 Arkansas Tech 226 Semifinals 11 Nova Southeastern 213 DNQ 12 Ferris State 188 Quarterfinals 13 South Carolina-Aiken 174 DNQ 14 Central Missouri 172 14 15 Lee 143 DNQ 16 Saint Leo 132 DNQ 17 Lander 131 DNQ 18 Missouri-St. Louis 114 DNQ 19 Cal State-East Bay 94 12 20 Chico State 84 DNQ 21 Lincoln Memorial 76 DNQ 22 Rollins 65 DNQ 23 Young Harris 64 DNQ 24 Stanislaus State 61 14 24 Western Washington 61 16

Others Receiving Votes: Flagler, 60; Lindenwood, 58; Limestone, 51; Carson-Newman, 49; Columbus State, 42; Le Moyne, 38; Central Oklahoma, 36; St. Thomas Aquinas, 35; Valdosta State, 32; Charleston, 27; Georgia College, 26; Lemoyne-Owen, 24; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 22; Dallas Baptist, 20; Indianapolis, 19; Dominican (N.Y.), 17; Sonoma State, 17; Belmont Abbey, 15; Grand Valley State, 14; Saginaw Valley State, 14; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 13; Washburn, 13; Shorter, 12; Winona State, 12; Colorado School of Mines, 11; Bentley, 10; St. Edward’s, 10; Tiffin, 7; Bellarmine, 6; Cal State-San Marcos, 6; Henderson State, 6; Minnesota State-Mankato, 6; West Georgia, 6; West Liberty, 6; Coker, 5; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Wilmington, 4; Oklahoma Christian, 3; St. Mary’s (Texas), 3; Minot State, 2; Missouri Western State, 1; Rogers State, 1