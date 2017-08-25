Defending Champ Florida Southern No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

The defending champs are still on top as Florida Southern enters the season No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.
The Mocs earned nine first-place votes, two more than No. 2 West Florida (which finished the 2016-17 regular season ranked first). Lynn, ranked fourth, was the only other team to garner first-place votes with two.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.
Here’s the full preseason poll:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NCAA Championship finish
|1
|Florida Southern (9)
|429
|Champion
|2
|West Florida (7)
|417
|Semifinals
|3
|Barry
|396
|Quarterfinals
|4
|Lynn (2)
|384
|Runner-up
|5
|Florida Tech
|366
|Quarterfinals
|6
|Newberry
|298
|Quarterfinals
|7
|North Alabama
|270
|9
|8
|California Baptist
|246
|10
|9
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|244
|10
|10
|Arkansas Tech
|226
|Semifinals
|11
|Nova Southeastern
|213
|DNQ
|12
|Ferris State
|188
|Quarterfinals
|13
|South Carolina-Aiken
|174
|DNQ
|14
|Central Missouri
|172
|14
|15
|Lee
|143
|DNQ
|16
|Saint Leo
|132
|DNQ
|17
|Lander
|131
|DNQ
|18
|Missouri-St. Louis
|114
|DNQ
|19
|Cal State-East Bay
|94
|12
|20
|Chico State
|84
|DNQ
|21
|Lincoln Memorial
|76
|DNQ
|22
|Rollins
|65
|DNQ
|23
|Young Harris
|64
|DNQ
|24
|Stanislaus State
|61
|14
|24
|Western Washington
|61
|16
Others Receiving Votes: Flagler, 60; Lindenwood, 58; Limestone, 51; Carson-Newman, 49; Columbus State, 42; Le Moyne, 38; Central Oklahoma, 36; St. Thomas Aquinas, 35; Valdosta State, 32; Charleston, 27; Georgia College, 26; Lemoyne-Owen, 24; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 22; Dallas Baptist, 20; Indianapolis, 19; Dominican (N.Y.), 17; Sonoma State, 17; Belmont Abbey, 15; Grand Valley State, 14; Saginaw Valley State, 14; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 13; Washburn, 13; Shorter, 12; Winona State, 12; Colorado School of Mines, 11; Bentley, 10; St. Edward’s, 10; Tiffin, 7; Bellarmine, 6; Cal State-San Marcos, 6; Henderson State, 6; Minnesota State-Mankato, 6; West Georgia, 6; West Liberty, 6; Coker, 5; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Wilmington, 4; Oklahoma Christian, 3; St. Mary’s (Texas), 3; Minot State, 2; Missouri Western State, 1; Rogers State, 1
Comments