Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Indian Hills No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Indian Hills No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

College

Indian Hills No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Indian Hills will begin the season ranked first in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. The Warriors held or shared the top spot in seven straight rankings to close last season before finishing second at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

Defending national champion Odessa received five first-place votes to rank second. No. 3 Eastern Florida State tallied the remaining first-place ballot. Midland was fourth. Dodge City and Iowa Western tied for fifth. No. 7 McLennan, Western Texas, New Mexico JC and Hutchinson completed the ranking.

The next Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points NJCAA Finals Finish
1 Indian Hills (1) 54 2
2 Odessa (5) 52 Champion
3 Eastern Florida State (1) 43 3
4 Midland 33 4
T5 Dodge City 26 8
T5 Iowa Western 26 6
7 McLennan 24 5
8 Western Texas 23 7
9 New Mexico JC 20 9
10 Hutchinson 12 11

Others Receiving Votes: Central Alabama, 7; Spartanburg Methodist, 2

, , College

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home