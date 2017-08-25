Indian Hills No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Indian Hills will begin the season ranked first in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. The Warriors held or shared the top spot in seven straight rankings to close last season before finishing second at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.
Defending national champion Odessa received five first-place votes to rank second. No. 3 Eastern Florida State tallied the remaining first-place ballot. Midland was fourth. Dodge City and Iowa Western tied for fifth. No. 7 McLennan, Western Texas, New Mexico JC and Hutchinson completed the ranking.
The next Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|NJCAA Finals Finish
|1
|Indian Hills (1)
|54
|2
|2
|Odessa (5)
|52
|Champion
|3
|Eastern Florida State (1)
|43
|3
|4
|Midland
|33
|4
|T5
|Dodge City
|26
|8
|T5
|Iowa Western
|26
|6
|7
|McLennan
|24
|5
|8
|Western Texas
|23
|7
|9
|New Mexico JC
|20
|9
|10
|Hutchinson
|12
|11
Others Receiving Votes: Central Alabama, 7; Spartanburg Methodist, 2
