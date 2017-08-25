Indian Hills No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Indian Hills will begin the season ranked first in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. The Warriors held or shared the top spot in seven straight rankings to close last season before finishing second at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

Defending national champion Odessa received five first-place votes to rank second. No. 3 Eastern Florida State tallied the remaining first-place ballot. Midland was fourth. Dodge City and Iowa Western tied for fifth. No. 7 McLennan, Western Texas, New Mexico JC and Hutchinson completed the ranking.

The next Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points NJCAA Finals Finish 1 Indian Hills (1) 54 2 2 Odessa (5) 52 Champion 3 Eastern Florida State (1) 43 3 4 Midland 33 4 T5 Dodge City 26 8 T5 Iowa Western 26 6 7 McLennan 24 5 8 Western Texas 23 7 9 New Mexico JC 20 9 10 Hutchinson 12 11

Others Receiving Votes: Central Alabama, 7; Spartanburg Methodist, 2