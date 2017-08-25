Jarrod Lyle, battling leukemia for 3rd time, announces cancer in remission

What Jarrod Lyle has gone through is more than any golfer ever should, but good news arrived Friday.

The 36-year-old revealed last month that he was diagnosed with leukemia for a third time. But he’s already won that battle: Lyle announced Friday on social media that his cancer has gone into remission.

Awesome news!

In the post, Lyle is with his wife, Briony, and did note that he is scheduled for more chemotherapy. But remission is remission, and Lyle noted in the post that he “couldn’t be happier right now.”

This is wonderful news to get on a Friday. We hope we hear more of it from Lyle in the near future.