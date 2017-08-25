Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler among 4 co-leaders at The Northern Trust

Here is a recap of the second round of The Northern Trust, played at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.:

LEADING: Jordan Spieth goes on a tear on the back nine, making five straight birdies to start that side and six overall in a 5-under 30. That’s a 5-under 65 overall and he moves into a share of the lead at 6 under. Rickie Fowler joins him there with 66, as do Dustin Johnson (69) and Jhonattan Vegas (65). That’s a four-way tie for the lead through 36 holes. Johnson was actually 8 under for the tournament with six to play in his second round before back-to-back bogeys pushed him down.

CHASING: Matt Kuchar fires a 64, the round of the day, to rocket from T-55 to T-5. He’s just one back at 5 under alongside Bubba Watson. Jon Rahm and Justin Rose are T-7 at 4 under. So is Russell Henley, the first-round leader who fell back with a second-round 72.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rose nearly produced a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th after going bogey-double bogey. This kept him on track on his way to that 68.

Justin Rose was thaaaaat close to carding a "1" at 17. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/LVbCnywfrL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I’ve been trying to figure out my alignment for a while, and I just kind of threw it out the window and said we’re just going to go speed. If you pull it, you push it, so be it, just try and feel putts out here. And it made a big difference on my speed control.” – Jordan Spieth, on his putting strategy Friday

SHORT SHOTS: Patrick Reed, the defending champion, fires a 67 to put himself in the mix in a tie for 10th at 3 under. … Recent PGA champion Justin Thomas is also 3 under despite a late double bogey. … Phil Mickelson jumps 48 spots to a tie for 32nd at even par thanks to a Friday 68. He’s still looking to make a Presidents Cup push. … Rory McIlroy also fires 68 to post at 1 over (T-47) and survive the cut. … Unfortunately, Hideki Matsuyama can’t do the same. The FedEx Cup points leader shoots 69 but opened in 74. That has him finish 3 over and miss the cut by one. … Graham DeLaet withdrew early in his second round after opening in 74. … Remember that only those in the top 100 in FedEx Cup points after this event move on to next week. Among those on the bubble, Harold Varner III looks to jump from 123rd to 82nd in his current T-10 spot at 3 under. Watson is projected to rocket from 113th to 49th thanks to his current T-5 position. D.A. Points jumped 61 spots to a tie for 19th at 2 under after a Friday 66. That also means he’s now projected to move from 104th to 84th in the FedEx Cup standings. David Lingmerth would move from 103rd to 90th in his current T-25 spot at 1 under. … Those who started in the top 100 but are now projected to get kicked out are: Seung-Yul Noh, who began 100th in the standings but missed the cut and is now projected 108th; Robert Garrigus, a 99th to 107th projection after missing the cut; Byeong Hun An, projected to drop from 96th to 103rd after an early exit as well; Michael Kim, 95th to 102nd projection following a missed cut. With all of them not around for the weekend, it’s extremely likely that none of this crew is moving on.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern, before CBS takes over for a 3-6 p.m. stint.