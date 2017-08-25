Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Mississippi Gulf Coast No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast was the top-ranked team in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes.

Murray State (OK) was second. Third-ranked South Mountain earned one first-place ballot. Defending national champion Mesa was fourth and tallied three first-place ballots. Fifth-ranked Tyler JC claimed the remaining first-place tally. No. 6 Meridian was followed by Kirkwood, Copiah Lincoln, Southeast CC and Illinois Central.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points NJCAA Finals Finish
1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 74 2
2 Murray State (OK) 67 3
3 South Mountain (1) 57 5
4 Mesa (3) 48 Champion
5 Tyler JC (1) 47 4
6 Meridian 37 6
7 Kirkwood CC 27 T8
8 Copiah Lincoln 20 11
9 Southeast CC 16 T8
10 Illinois Central 15 7

Others Receiving Votes: Parkland, 7; Walters State, 6; Kansas City Kansas CC, 4; Black Hawk, 3; Owens, 3; Des Moines Area, 1

