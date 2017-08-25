Mississippi Gulf Coast No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast was the top-ranked team in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes.

Murray State (OK) was second. Third-ranked South Mountain earned one first-place ballot. Defending national champion Mesa was fourth and tallied three first-place ballots. Fifth-ranked Tyler JC claimed the remaining first-place tally. No. 6 Meridian was followed by Kirkwood, Copiah Lincoln, Southeast CC and Illinois Central.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points NJCAA Finals Finish 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 74 2 2 Murray State (OK) 67 3 3 South Mountain (1) 57 5 4 Mesa (3) 48 Champion 5 Tyler JC (1) 47 4 6 Meridian 37 6 7 Kirkwood CC 27 T8 8 Copiah Lincoln 20 11 9 Southeast CC 16 T8 10 Illinois Central 15 7

Others Receiving Votes: Parkland, 7; Walters State, 6; Kansas City Kansas CC, 4; Black Hawk, 3; Owens, 3; Des Moines Area, 1