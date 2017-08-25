Mississippi Gulf Coast No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast was the top-ranked team in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes.
Murray State (OK) was second. Third-ranked South Mountain earned one first-place ballot. Defending national champion Mesa was fourth and tallied three first-place ballots. Fifth-ranked Tyler JC claimed the remaining first-place tally. No. 6 Meridian was followed by Kirkwood, Copiah Lincoln, Southeast CC and Illinois Central.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|NJCAA Finals Finish
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)
|74
|2
|2
|Murray State (OK)
|67
|3
|3
|South Mountain (1)
|57
|5
|4
|Mesa (3)
|48
|Champion
|5
|Tyler JC (1)
|47
|4
|6
|Meridian
|37
|6
|7
|Kirkwood CC
|27
|T8
|8
|Copiah Lincoln
|20
|11
|9
|Southeast CC
|16
|T8
|10
|Illinois Central
|15
|7
Others Receiving Votes: Parkland, 7; Walters State, 6; Kansas City Kansas CC, 4; Black Hawk, 3; Owens, 3; Des Moines Area, 1
Comments